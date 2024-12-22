OnePlus Watch 3 Launch Date Confirmed, Could Debut With LTE Connectivity; Check Expected Specs

OnePlus Watch 3 India Launch: The Chinese electronics brand is gearing up to unveil the OnePlus Watch 3 smartwatch on January 7, 2024, alongside the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R smartphones reportedly. While the company has yet to reveal detailed specifications, the smartwatch is expected to deliver significant upgrades over the current OnePlus Watch 2.

A report by GSM Arena highlights that the OnePlus Watch 3 will feature a rotating crown, a hallmark of premium smartwatches known for its tactile and user-friendly interface. This addition is anticipated to improve navigation, offering users a more intuitive and responsive experience. The smartwatch may be offered in two colour options.

OnePlus Watch 3 Specifications (Expected)

In addition to the rotating crown, the OnePlus Watch 3 is expected to feature a heart rate sensor and ECG functionality, although the latter will only be available in select regions.

Internally, the OnePlus Watch 3 is expected to run on the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC, delivering strong performance and energy efficiency. It will likely include 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, facilitating smooth app operation, notifications, and fitness tracking. The device is expected to run on Watch OS 5 and RTOS, ensuring a seamless and functional user experience.

The smartwatch reportedly houses a battery capacity exceeding 500 mAh, promising substantial longevity for everyday use. Certain versions are anticipated to support LTE connectivity, enabling users to make calls, send messages, and stream music without needing a paired smartphone.

Interestingly, a OnePlus Watch 3 model that received TENAA certification in June featured a 500 mAh battery and LTE support, though its design differed from the leaked render. Another variant, labelled OPWWE251 and recently certified by the FCC, is rumoured to include a larger 648 mAh battery, suggesting the possibility of multiple configurations.

Health tracking remains a key focus for modern smartwatches, and the OnePlus Watch 3 is expected to deliver in this area. Alongside its heart rate sensor, the ECG functionality will allow users to monitor their heart health closely. However, regulatory requirements may limit the ECG feature to specific regions.

The OnePlus Watch 3 represents a significant step forward in the company's smartwatch lineup. With features such as advanced health tracking, LTE connectivity, and a rotating crown, it aims to compete with premium devices from brands like Apple and Samsung.

While the OnePlus Watch 2 catered to budget-conscious buyers, the Watch 3 appears to target the high-end market, boasting upgraded specifications and features.