Online Banking Frauds: Here’s how to protect yourself from phishing attacks

New Delhi: For hundreds of millions of Indians, going online to buy things or just send money to family and friends has been a boon. However, there has been a negative impact that has resulted in many people losing money. Many people have switched to internet banking or net banking, but because they are unfamiliar with the medium, fraudsters might use phishing attempts to trick them into doing the incorrect thing.

Mistakes are made, and there is a cost associated with them. Honest mistakes can be corrected, but cybercriminals are continuously hunting for fresh victims from whom they can steal money. Those who are unfamiliar with their operating procedures or who place their faith in strangers pay the repercussions. The phishing tactic is used by these con artists to take money from consumers who bank online. There are almost no dangers involved. Trickery and deception are key to the crime. To pull off the crime successfully, it mostly comes down to making huge promises and appealing to the greed motive. Also Read: PPF Update: Here’s how to open PPF account; check eligibility, interest and more

Phishing attacks, on the other hand, can be avoided by individuals who are cautious. They should be able to see through these con artists' schemes and avoid being robbed by them. We've put up a list of tips to guarantee you don't fall victim to a phishing assault. Examine these points thoroughly; they may save you from a major loss in the future. Also Read: WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to bring new Undo button for status changes

How do cybercriminals operate?

1. The goal of cybercriminals is to obtain the private data (usernames/passwords/OTP) of bank account holders.

2. The standard operating procedure is to send an email. This can be done using Gmail/Outlook, for example.

3. This 'Spam' email will appear to be identical to one sent by your bank. It is, however, a forged email.

4. The crooks want the recipient to click on the email's link.

5. They then instruct the recipient of the email to enter their user ID and password on the website that appears.

6. Users are instructed to click on these links in order to receive a large reward or freebie.

7. Account suspension fear is sometimes induced in order to obtain the user's private account details.

How to protect yourself from phishing attack

1. First, double-check the website's url (URL) in your email. It will resemble your bank but will not be identical.

2. You should also double-check the URL for the's' in https://. This is an acronym for safe.

3. It will not be accepted by fictitious banks or businesses. This http:// will be the most common.

4. If you receive such phishing emails, do not click on any of the links contained in them.

5. Never give up your username or password on any dubious websites.

6. No genuine bank or firm will ever request your login or password, and those who do are attempting to defraud you.

Finally, your Internet banking or phone banking usernames and passwords are strictly confidential and should not be shared with anybody, including family members. In fact, if you receive a phone call from someone pretending to be from your bank and asking for your username/password or even an OTP, be wary. Simply follow these guidelines, and you'll be well on your way to avoiding significant losses and disgrace!

