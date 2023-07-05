Online Gift Fraud: Pune-Based Woman With MBA Degree Duped Of Rs 37 Lakh - Check How She Lost Money

New Delhi: As more cases of fresh fraud are reported, online frauds appear to be becoming more prevalent than ever. People are losing thousands of dollars as a result of scam incidents involving couriers, PhonePe cashback offers, and part-time employment offers, among other things. In a recent incident, it was found that a woman with an MBA degree had been conned out of more than 37 lakh for a pricey gift.

In an upsetting instance, a 32-year-old Pune woman from the city was conned out of Rs 37.88 lakh by a man she met online. The victim quickly informed the police about the fraudulent encounter by filing a First Information Report (FIR) at the Talegaon Dabhade police station.

The FIR claims that the accused created a convincing online matrimonial profile while pretending to be an employee of a well-known UK-based business. He successfully piqued the victim's interest by making false claims about wanting to relocate to Mumbai shortly, causing her to think there might be a chance for a future marriage.



The fraudster told the woman about an expensive gift he planned to deliver through courier once she consented to marry him. Soon after that, she got a call from someone in Delhi claiming that the gift had arrived at the airport but needed to be paid Rs 38,000 in customs fees.

The woman transferred the specified amount to a bank account offered by the phoney caller since she believed the con artist. Her nightmare, however, continued when she allegedly received a second call from an airport official in Delhi.

This time, she was told that the amazing value of her gift was Rs 3 crore. She was forced to make additional payments for various charges in order to claim it, and she was threatened with legal repercussions if she didn't.

Authorities discovered that the victim, a well-educated man with an MBA, had communicated with the scammers on WhatsApp under bogus names. According to Sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as the pertinent provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act, the police have filed a case against the perpetrators and the people who ran the bank accounts used in the fraudulent activity.