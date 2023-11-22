OpenAI Launches ‘Chat With Voice’ Feature, Free For All ChatGPT Users

New Delhi: Amid the recent shifts in OpenAI's leadership, including the departure and subsequent return of Sam Altman as CEO, the company has introduced a new feature named 'Chat with Voice' for free to all ChatGPT users.

This move signifies that even users who are not subscribed to the paid ChatGPT Plus service can now access OpenAI's latest ChatGPT feature, enabling them to engage in full-fledged conversations with the chatbot.

OpenAI shared this development on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, stating, "ChatGPT with voice is now available to all free users. Download the app on your phone and tap the headphones icon to start a conversation."

As part of the demonstration, OpenAI took a lighthearted approach to acknowledge the current circumstances within the company. The post humorously mentions, "It’s been a long night for the team, and we’re hungry. How many 16-inch pizzas should I order for 778 people?"

ChatGPT promptly responds, providing a detailed calculation that would require 195 16-inch pizzas if 778 employees were to have three slices each.

Notably, OpenAI has a workforce of comparable proportions, and a significant number of these individuals had expressed their intent to leave OpenAI if Sam Altman was not reinstated by the board.

This move by OpenAI to offer the 'Chat with Voice' feature for free aims to make the interactive capability more widely accessible to users, fostering engagement and utilization of the new feature.