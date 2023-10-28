Oppo A79 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Processor, Camera, Specifications, Battery, And More

New Delhi: Oppo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has once again extended its smartphone market in India with the introduction of its latest A series smartphone, the Oppo A79 5G. Packed with lots of features and cutting-edge technology, the Oppo A79 5G claiming to redefine the realm of affordable smartphones with its stellar performance and sleek design.

Oppo A79 5G: Processor

A highlight of the Oppo A79 5G is its MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset. (Also Read: Flipkart Dussehra Sale 2023: Apple iPhone Gets Massive Price Cut; Now Available At Rs 24,599 - Here's How The Deal Works)

Oppo A79 5G: Display And Refresh Rate

Boasting a 6.72-inch FHD+ Sunlight display with a high 90Hz refresh rate, the smartphone launched in the market. (Also Read: THIS Post Office Scheme Guarantees A Monthly Income Of Rs 9,000 - Here's How)

Oppo A79 5G: Weight And Thickness

The device's lightweight build, weighing just 193 grams and measuring a mere 7.99mm in thickness.

Oppo A79 5G: Battery Power And Fast Charging Support

Equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, the Oppo A79 5G supports the 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Oppo A79 5G: Camera

The smartphone's camera setup is featuring a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Additionally, the 8MP front-facing camera is for video calls and taking selfies.

Oppo A79 5G: Colour Options

The Oppo A79 5G is available in captivating Wing Green and Mystery Black color variants.

Oppo A79 5G: Price

Retailing at a price point of Rs 19,999, the Oppo A79 5G has launched across the country.

Oppo A79 5G: Availability

The Oppo A79 5G is now available for purchase at the OPPO Store, Flipkart, Amazon, and various retail outlets.