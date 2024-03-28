Oppo F25 Pro 5G Purple Colour Variant Launched In India; Check Specs, Price And Launch Offers

New Delhi: Oppo has launched the Oppo F25 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The company has now introduced a fresh Coral Purple shade colour variant that joins the Lava Red and Ocean Blue colour options.

Notably, the newly launched Oppo F25 Pro 5G smartphone is the newest addition to Oppo's F series lineup. The Oppo F25 Pro 5G smartphone comes in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB storage variants.

Price And Launch Offers:

The 8GB+128GB model is priced at Rs 23,999 and 8GB+256GB carries a price tag of Rs 25,999. Consumers can buy the Oppo F25 Pro 5G smartphone online from Amazon.in, Flipkart and Oppo Indian online store. (Also Read: Realme 12X 5G Smartphone Price Range And Specifications Confirmed In India Ahead Of Launch On April 2)

Apart from this, it can be purchased offline from authorised retail stores in the country as well. Customers can avail up to Rs 2,000 cashback with the major banks. There is also a no-cost EMI option for up to 6 months on all leading bank cards.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features a large 6.7-inch full HD+ display boasting a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and protected by Panda Glass. It is loaded with a 5000 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset. It runs on the latest Android 14 OS layered with ColorOS 14. In the camera department, the smartphone packs with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a high-resolution 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M55 5G With 50MP Selfie Camera Launched Globally; Check Specs, Price)

For selfies and video chats, there is a 32MP front camera. The security of the smartphone sports an in-display fingerprint sensor, while its IP67 rating ensures resistance to dust and water.