Samsung Galaxy M55 5G With 50MP Selfie Camera Launched Globally; Check Specs, Price

New Delhi: South Korean smartphone manufacturer company Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G smartphone globally. The company has revealed the price and specifications of the smartphone in Brazil.

In design, the smartphone comes with curved edges and a punch-hole display. The smartphone is a successor to the Galaxy M54 5G smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Price

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy M55 5G smartphone carries a price tag of BZR 2,699, which rounds off to around Rs 45,000. The smartphone comes in two colour options: Light Green and Dark Blue.

The handset comes in only one variant: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. Moreover, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy M55 5G in more markets, including India, later this year. (Also Read: Vivo T3 5G Smartphone Goes On Sale With Launch Offers In India; Check Price, Specs)

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features a stunning 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED Plus display, offering a smooth experience with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, ensuring seamless performance and multitasking capabilities.

In the photography department, it features a versatile triple camera setup on the rear, comprising a 50MP primary sensor with OIS for sharp and stable shots, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera for detailed close-up shots. For selfies, there's a high-resolution 50MP front camera.

The smartphone is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It runs on Android 14 with One UI 6.1. (Also Read: LinkedIn Is Testing TikTok-Like Short Video Feed On Its App; May Monetize In Future)

Additionally, the smartphone comes with dual speakers, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, a USB Type-C port, an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, and an advanced in-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced security.