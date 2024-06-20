OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G Goes On Sale From Today On Amazon, Flipkart, OPPO Store– Check Cashback, Exchange Bonus And Other Details

New Delhi: OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G is hitting the markets today. The smartphone will go on sale at the OPPO Store, Flipkart, Amazon and mainline retail outlets. OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G will retail at Rs 27,999 for 128GB storage and Rs 29,999 for the 256GB variant.



Customers can avail exclusive offers on the first sale of OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G at Amazon, Flipkart, OPPO store and mainline retail outlets:

1. Consumers can avail one-time screen replacement worth Rs 999 for up to 180 days after purchase.

2. No-cost EMI is available for up to 6 months, and consumer loans for up to 9 months with leading partners like Bajaj Finance, TVS Credit Finance, IDFC First Bank, and HDB Financial Services without any down payment

3. Upgrade to the OPPO F27 Pro+ and receive an exchange bonus of Rs 1000

4. Existing OPPO customers will get an additional loyalty bonus worth Rs 1000

5. Get a flat 10% instant cashback on credit and debit cards from HDFC Bank, SBI cards, and ICICI Bank.

OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G boasts military-grade durability with its damage-proof 360-degree Armour Body, along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 that posts a 180% improvement in drop resistance over its predecessor to safeguard against accidental drops and scratches, says the company.

It is also the first smartphone in India to carry three IP ratings that certify the highest levels of dust ingress and water resistance. Furthermore, OPPO’s Splash Touch technology ensures that the screen is receptive to touch controls even with water droplets on the display or when using wet hands, adds OPPO.

The OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G packs a four-year durable 5,000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging. The phone runs the octa-core MediaTek 7050 SoC that comprises ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up to 2.6GHz. The phone also introduces a 3D Curved AMOLED display to the F Series with a 120Hz AMOLED display and a 93% screen-to-body ratio.