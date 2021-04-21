OPPO to launch e-store in India to boost sales amid the pandemic

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO is going to launch its online store in India on May 7, to offer a premium shopping experience to its customers. Customers can shop any OPPO branded products from the online store with just a single click at their comfort and safety of their homes.

OPPO believes that the step will ensure more convenience while allowing users to have access to the latest brand offerings. The online store will ship the company’s products to all its customers across all parts of the country.

Commenting on the announcement, OPPO India CMO, Damyant Singh Khanoria said, “The launch of the OPPO e-store is a big leap in increasing our Omnichannel retail presence. We’re focusing on further strengthening our online and offline presence equally. This platform will empower users to stay connected in these difficult times by enabling access to innovative technology from the comfort of their homes”

In India, the smartphone brand claims to have a robust network of retailers and distributors, that includes 60,000 sales points and 180 retail outlets. With an impressive supply chain, the company will aim to improve its customer experience.

The brand is expected to follow its philosophy of ‘Technology for Mankind. Kindness for the world.’ Making consumer’s life better through innovations and industry-first technology is of paramount importance for OPPO, according to the company.

OPPO is one of the leading smartphone manufacturers in the world. The latest Counterpoint research published in January 2021 suggests that OPPO is now the number one smartphone brand in China, beating the market leader Huawei. The company has seemingly increased its presence in India in the past few years.