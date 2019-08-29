OPPO launches India-first Reno 2 series

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO on Wednesday launched its new Reno 2 series -- Reno 2 (20x digital zoom), Reno 2Z and Reno 2F -- in India.

The flagship Reno 2 is priced at Rs 36,990 while the Reno 2Z would sell for Rs 29,990. Reno 2F would be available in November and the price would be revealed later.

Pre-bookings for the Reno 2 would start on September 10 and the device would go on sale starting September 20.

The OPPO Reno 2Z is available for pre-bookings and one can purchase it from September 6.

"The diverse offerings in the Reno 2 series exemplifies our commitment to provide cutting-edge technology across various price points for the Indian consumers. We are hopeful that it will set new benchmarks and take the Reno legacy ahead through enhanced smartphone experience," Charles Wong, CEO, OPPO India, said in a statement.

The Reno 2 sports a quad-camera setup which includes 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with optical and electronic image stabilisation, a 13MP telephoto sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP mono lens.

The camera setup supports 20x digital zoom (5x Hybrid Zoom), ultra dark mode, and ultra steady video.

The Reno 2Z comes with an electronically stabilised 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor. Other camera sensors on the back include an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP Mono lens and a 2MP Portrait Lens.

On the other hand, the Reno 2F comes with an electronically stabilised 48MP Samsung GM1 sensor accompanied by same ultra wide-mono-portrait configuration as the Reno 2Z.

The front camera on all three models is a 16MP selfie shooter along with an AI beauty mode.

The Reno 2 houses a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080, while the Reno 2Z and Reno 2F come with slightly smaller displays spanning 6.53-inches.

The Reno 2 and Reno 2Z come with 256GB onboard storage, the Reno 2F has 128GB of internal space. The RAM capacity on all three models is 8GB.

While the Reno 2 runs the Snapdragon 730G chipset from Qualcomm, the Reno 2Z is powered by a MediaTek P90 and the Reno 2F features the MediaTek P70.

All three models run ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9 Pie and are backed by a 4,000 mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

The company is all set to launch more new devices ahead of the festive season in India.

"We are committed to growing in India and, therefore, will launch 6-7 new devices across all price segments before the festive season," Sumit Walia, Vice President, Product and Marketing, OPPO India had earlier told IANS.