Oppo Reno 11 Series May Soon Launch In India: Check Out Details

New Delhi: Oppo is set to introduce the Reno 11 series in India, following its initial launch in China. The phone will reach India on January 10, according to a reliable tipster. Oppo hasn’t provided any specific details about the Indian launch while they've offered a glimpse of the phone design on their Malaysia website.

According to the tipster the phone is set to be launched in Malaysia one day prior to the India launch that is January 11.

A reliable source, Ishan Agarwal hinted at the upcoming release of the Oppo Reno 11 series in both India and globally set for January 11 in a recent post on X(formerly Twitter). Building excitement, Oppo Malaysia has confirmed the series launch in the country on the same date.(Also Read: Property Registration In Mumbai City Rises 4% To Record 1,26,907 Units In 2023: Report)

This announcement lays the groundwork for a possible teaser campaign by Oppo India in the approaching week. Additionally, the Oppo Malaysia website has disclosed essential specifications and designs of the Reno 11 series. (Also Read: Pankaj Patel's Inspirational Journey: From Cadila Laboratories To Owner Of Rs 52,400 Crore Empire)

The Oppo Reno 11 Pro which is currently available in China, features a sizable 6.7-inch OLED display and a 1.5K resolution (2772x1240p) with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Oppo claims that this display supports 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming and achieves brightness of 1,600nits.

On the other hand the, Reno 11 is equipped with a 6.7-inch OLED display, features a 1080p resolution with the same 120Hz refresh rate, and in this instance, the panel attains up to 950nits brightness.

While the Reno 11 opts for Dimensity 8200, the Reno 11 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 plus Gen 1 processor. The pro version is featured by a 4,700mAh battery and offers rapid 80W fast wired charging.

The standard Reno supports 67W fast wired charging and comes with a slightly larger 4,800mAh battery. Both devices run on Oppo’s latest ColorOS 14 software based on the Android 14 platform.

The Chinese model Oppo Reno 11 Pro comes with a powerful rear triple-camera. It showcases a primary 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with f/1.8 aperture lens that features optical stabilization. It has 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and an additional 32-megapixel 2x telephoto lens.

The Reno 11 is led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 main sensor, featuring a rear triple-camera setup. It has optical stabilization behind an f/1.8 aperture lens with a 32-megapixel 2x telephone lens and a 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. Both phones come equipped with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for capturing selfies.