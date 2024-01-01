Property Registration In Mumbai City Rises 4% To Record 1,26,907 Units In 2023: Report

New Delhi: Property registration in the Mumbai municipal area increased 4 percent year-on-year to an all-time high of 1,26,907 units in 2023 on the back of better demand, according to Knight Frank. The registration number hit a record in 2023, beating the previous high of 1,22,035 units in the previous year, real estate consultant Knight Frank India data showed.

The state government collected a revenue of Rs 10,869 crore as stamp duty in 2023, up 22 percent from the previous year. In December, 12,255 units were registered in Mumbai city (an area under BMC jurisdiction), up 31 percent from 9,367 units in the year-ago period. (Also Read: Online Scam Preys On Mumbai Senior Citizen, Resulting In Rs 4.4 Lakh Loss)

Knight Frank has compiled the data on the registration of properties from the Department of Registrations and Stamps, Maharashtra government. The data includes sales in primary (fresh) and secondary (re-sale) markets. (Also Read: LG's New Robot Can Watch Your Pets And Take Care Of Your Home When You're Away)

Of the overall registered properties, residential units constitute 80 percent. Knight Frank CMD Shishir Baijal said the demand has been driven by rising income levels, better affordability, and a positive homeownership outlook.

"Notably, a 57 percent increase in the share of high-value property registrations attests to the robustness of the market," he said.

Supported by stable interest rates and an increasing preference for bigger and better homes, homebuyer confidence continues to fuel Mumbai's real estate momentum, Baijal said.

Akhil Saraf, founder of Proptech startup Reloy, said, "People have understood that real estate is the safest asset class along with gold. Gold has liquidity, but real estate has utility".

Economies around the world have collapsed, but the houses people own over there are safe, he added. "With prices and rent both increasing in Indian housing, all the hubris around 'rent vs buy' has been laid to rest," said Saraf, whose firm helps builders generate referral sales.