OPPO Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro Launched In India Under Rs 40,000 With AI Features; Check Specs, Price

OPPO Reno 12 Series India Launch: Oppo has rolled out the OPPO Reno 12 series in the Indian market after the Reno 12 series China debut and global launch. The new Reno series features two phones which include the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro smartphones. Notably, the phones are equipped with AI capabilities among other features.

The OPPO Reno 12 comes in a single 8GB + 256GB variant in the country. Meanwhile, the Reno 12 Pro comes in two variants: 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. The Oppo Reno 12 comes in Sunset Peach, Matte Brown, and Astro Silver. Meanwhile, The Oppo Reno 12 Pro is offered in Sunset Gold and Space Brown Pro colour options.

Oppo Reno 12 And Reno 12 Pro Price:

The OPPO Reno 12 is priced at Rs 32,999 for the single 8GB + 256GB model. Meanwhile, the Reno 12 Pro comes in two storage models: 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB priced at Rs 36,999 and Rs 40,999, respectively. The series will hit the store on July 25.

We're thrilled to reveal the price of the #OPPOReno12Series:

OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G Starting from INR 36,999/-

OPPO Reno12 5G Starting from INR 32,999/-

Don’t miss out, pre-order now: https://t.co/1QVEeFHjQa#OPPOAI #EverydayAI pic.twitter.com/4Zw3bjbufL July 12, 2024

Oppo Reno 12 And Reno 12 Pro AI Features:

The new Reno 12 series is equipped with AI features. The AI Eraser 2.0, similar to Google Magic Eraser, enables the removal of objects from photos in just a few seconds. With AI Clear Face, group photos taken with the front camera are optimized and can be later edited for enhancement. Adding further, the AI Best Face feature allows for correcting photos where some people's eyes are closed. Furthermore, the AI Studio feature provides the ability to transform photos into digital avatars.

Oppo Reno 12 And Reno 12 Pro Specifications:

Both the phones sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and are powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7300-Energy platform. The smartphones run on Android 14 with ColorOS 14.1 and are loaded with a 5000mAh battery supporting 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. The Reno 12 series comes with a promise of three years of OS upgrades and four years of security fixes.

Both smartphones come with All-Round Armour protection and IP65 dust and water resistance. The OPPO Reno 12 gets the Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Meanwhile, the Reno 12 Pro gets the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for durability.

In the camera department, both models are packed with a 50MP main camera with a LYT-600 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video chats, there is 32 MP for the Reno 12 and 50MP for the Reno 12 Pro.