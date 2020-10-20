OPPO Smart TV S1, Smart TV R1 launched --Price, specs and all you want to know

New Delhi/Beijing: OPPO has forayed into the TV segment by launching two smart TVs --OPPO Smart TV S1 and Smart TV R1.

The flagship TV models have been launched in China and are already up for pre-order in the country. OPPO has partnered with Dynaudio to include 18 speakers with 85W sound output and 5.1.2 channel.

The OPPO TV S1 is priced at 7,999 yuan but will be available for 6,999 yuan during the Double 11 sale. OPPO TV S1 sports a 65-inch QLED panel with 4K resolution (3840×2160 pixels).It is powered by MediaTek MT9950 processor paired with 8.5GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Smart TV boots in just 1 second. Connectivity includes WiFi, Bluetooth, 2 HDMI 2.1. 1 HDMI 2.0, 1 USB 3.0, 1 optical, 1 ethernet and NFC ports. It runs ColorOS TV with support for local streaming platforms like Tencent, Youku, Mango, and iQiyi. The TV also comes equipped with far-field microphones for Breeno voice assistant and a pop-up camera for video calls.

OPPO TV R1 55-inch model is on the other hand the one with a lower price range. It costs 3,299 yuan whereas the OPPO TV R1 65-inch variant is priced at 4,299 yuan. OPPO TV R1 sports a 4K LCD panel with an LED backlight and it comes in two sizes -- 55-inch and 65-inch. It is powered by a less powerful MediaTek MTK9652 processor but it still supports 8K video playback and takes the same 1 second boot time. The TV also comes with Breeno voice assistant and two 20W speakers powered by Dolby Audio.