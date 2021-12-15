हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Oppo

OPPO's first foldable flagship smartphone OPPO Find N launched --Check features

The OPPO Find N is equipped with a flagship-level triple-camera setup which includes a 50 MP Sony IMX 766 main sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide lens and a 13 MP telephoto lens, as well as selfie cameras on both the inner and outer displays.   

OPPO&#039;s first foldable flagship smartphone OPPO Find N launched --Check features

New Delhi: OPPO launched its first foldable flagship smartphone --the OPPO Find N --on the second day of its annual OPPO INNO DAY showcase. 
The OPPO Find N brings together cutting-edge technology and unprecedented quality to create an improved foldable experience, offering a fully functioning compact smartphone when folded and an intuitive and immersive landscape display when unfolded.

The OPPO Find N uses a landscape ratio for the inner display, striking a better balance for users to seamlessly switch between an immersive 7.1-inch inner display and a 5.49-inch outer display. With an 8.4:9 aspect ratio, the inner display unfolds directly into landscape mode. When folded, the 18:9 aspect ratio gives users a full, familiar smartphone experience.

OPPO Find N comes with custom 12-layer Serene Display, 0.03 mm layer of Flexion UTG (ultra-thin glass), compared to 0.6 mm for regular smartphone glass. The inner screen uses an LTPO display with smart dynamic refresh rate technology that adapts the refresh rate anywhere between 1-120 Hz based on the content you are watching. The inner display also features support for a touch sampling rate of up to 1,000 Hz. Both screens provide 10,240 automatic brightness levels, ensuring user comfort in all kinds of complex lighting environments, with a peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits.

The 7.1-inch inner display of the Find N offers a 60% larger visual area than a standard 6.5-inch display.

The OPPO Find N includes new gestures to make side-by-side multitasking more intuitive. When using a compatible app, simply use two fingers to swipe down in the middle of the device to split the screen in half, or turn a full-screen window into a floating window by pinching it with four fingers. The OPPO Find N also supports traditional split-screen gestures, such as long pressing and dragging compatible icons, while allowing you to save commonly used multi-app split-screen combinations to the home screen.

The OPPO Find N is equipped with a flagship-level triple-camera setup which includes a 50 MP Sony IMX 766 main sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide lens and a 13 MP telephoto lens, as well as selfie cameras on both the inner and outer displays. 
 
The OPPO Find N comes in three distinctive colors --Black variant, White option and Purple version

The OPPO Find N comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Mobile Platform, together with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. A large 4,500 mAh battery offers all-day battery life, while 33W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge is optimized to charge to 55% in 30 minutes and to 100% in 70 minutes. 

It also comes with 15W AIRVOOC wireless charging (compatible with standard Qi) and 10W reverse wireless charging. The OPPO Find N includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that is housed in the power button, as well as a dual speaker system and Dolby Atmos support to deliver more lifelike sound.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Oppofoldable smartphone
Next
Story

WhatsApp 'Voice Message Preview' feature launched, now preview your voice messages before sending them

Must Watch

PT6M41S

NASA's entry into the Sun's upper atmosphere 'Corona'