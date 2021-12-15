OPPO's first foldable flagship smartphone OPPO Find N launched --Check features

New Delhi: OPPO launched its first foldable flagship smartphone --the OPPO Find N --on the second day of its annual OPPO INNO DAY showcase.

The OPPO Find N brings together cutting-edge technology and unprecedented quality to create an improved foldable experience, offering a fully functioning compact smartphone when folded and an intuitive and immersive landscape display when unfolded.

The OPPO Find N uses a landscape ratio for the inner display, striking a better balance for users to seamlessly switch between an immersive 7.1-inch inner display and a 5.49-inch outer display. With an 8.4:9 aspect ratio, the inner display unfolds directly into landscape mode. When folded, the 18:9 aspect ratio gives users a full, familiar smartphone experience.

OPPO Find N comes with custom 12-layer Serene Display, 0.03 mm layer of Flexion UTG (ultra-thin glass), compared to 0.6 mm for regular smartphone glass. The inner screen uses an LTPO display with smart dynamic refresh rate technology that adapts the refresh rate anywhere between 1-120 Hz based on the content you are watching. The inner display also features support for a touch sampling rate of up to 1,000 Hz. Both screens provide 10,240 automatic brightness levels, ensuring user comfort in all kinds of complex lighting environments, with a peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits.

The 7.1-inch inner display of the Find N offers a 60% larger visual area than a standard 6.5-inch display.

The OPPO Find N includes new gestures to make side-by-side multitasking more intuitive. When using a compatible app, simply use two fingers to swipe down in the middle of the device to split the screen in half, or turn a full-screen window into a floating window by pinching it with four fingers. The OPPO Find N also supports traditional split-screen gestures, such as long pressing and dragging compatible icons, while allowing you to save commonly used multi-app split-screen combinations to the home screen.

The OPPO Find N is equipped with a flagship-level triple-camera setup which includes a 50 MP Sony IMX 766 main sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide lens and a 13 MP telephoto lens, as well as selfie cameras on both the inner and outer displays.



The OPPO Find N comes in three distinctive colors --Black variant, White option and Purple version

The OPPO Find N comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Mobile Platform, together with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. A large 4,500 mAh battery offers all-day battery life, while 33W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge is optimized to charge to 55% in 30 minutes and to 100% in 70 minutes.

It also comes with 15W AIRVOOC wireless charging (compatible with standard Qi) and 10W reverse wireless charging. The OPPO Find N includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that is housed in the power button, as well as a dual speaker system and Dolby Atmos support to deliver more lifelike sound.