हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Panasonic

Panasonic launches new rugged notebook in India

The device is equipped with the latest 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8365U vPro processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256 GB SSD for internal storage delivering superior performance ranging from 10.5 - 15.5 hours of battery life.

Panasonic launches new rugged notebook in India

New Delhi: Panasonic on Monday announced the expansion of its rugged notebook offerings in India with the launch of Toughbook CF-SV8 at a starting price of Rs 1,50,000 plus tax.

The sturdy lightweight Toughbook CF-SV8 weighs approximately 919 gram and comes with a guarantee for 4 years.

"Our Toughbooks have been designed to withstand harsh conditions where normal laptops fail to deliver and, come in handy, especially for sectors such as Automobile, Pharmaceutical, logistics, Police Defence, Power and Utility. We very well understand the diverse applications of rugged notebooks and will continue to offer best-in-class technology to enhance mobile productivity," Vijay Wadhawan, Group Chief, System Solutions Business, Panasonic India said in a statement.

The device is equipped with the latest 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8365U vPro processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256 GB SSD for internal storage delivering superior performance ranging from 10.5 - 15.5 hours of battery life.

The 12.1-inche Toughbook CF-SV8 comes pre-installed with the latest Windows 10 Pro operating system. Additionally, it offers high-speed data transfer with a USB 3.1 Type-C port.

Tags:
PanasonicLaptopsnotebook
Next
Story

Google meet to add background blur, low-light mode in video calls
  • 5,48,318Confirmed
  • 16,475Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,00,28,614Confirmed
  • 4,99,599Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M2S

Pak: Grenade attack near Karachi Stock Exchange, police killed 2 attackers