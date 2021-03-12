Paytm Holi Sale 2021: Check attractive discounts, cashbacks on smartphones and accessories

Vijay Shekhar Sharma owned Paytm has come up with Paytm Holi Sale where customers can avail of amazing discounts on smartphones like iPhone, Samsung and Oppo.

The company is also giving attractive cashback and off on best selling smartphones, refurbished mobiles and e-learning tablets.

In terms of offers, customers can get up to Rs 4,000 cashback on Apple iPhone, Rs 3,000 cashback on Samsung smartphone, Rs 2,500 cashback and 25 percent off on Oppo smartphone.

Paytm is further giving up to Rs 4,000 cashback on best selling smartphones from Oppo, Samsung and more starting at Rs 4,999. Apart from these, customers can also avail no-cost EMI up to nine months, and an exchange offer.

For refurbished phones, Paytm is offering up to 60 percent off and flat 10 percent cashback on refurbished OnePlus, Redmi, iPhone smartphones.

Paytm is offering up to 40 per cent off and up to Rs 4,000 cashback on Lenovo, iPad, and Samsung e-learning tablets.

In terms of accessories, customers can get up to Rs. 3,000 cashback on mobile accessories.

While the Paytm Holi Shopping festival will go live from March 20 till March 29, customers need to register now to avail of cashback benefits.

“Enjoy The Biggest Offers This Holi with Maha Shopping Festival. The biggest sale of 2021 is almost here! Get ready to shop your heart out this Holi as the Maha Shopping Festival will be live from 20th March to 29th March, only on Paytm Mall,” Paytm said in a statement.