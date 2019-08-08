close

Paytm to allow scanning of any QR code to make insta-payment at offline retail stores

New Delhi: In a mega-campaign of Rs 200-250 crore, India`s leading digital payment platform Paytm will now allow scanning of any QR code, be it BHIM UPI, Google Pay, from its app to make an insta-payment at offline retail stores.

The move is expected to benefit the small kirana stores which have become well-versed with the digital payment system and have been receiving money directly into their bank accounts.

"At Paytm, we always believe in providing flexibility to our users to choose their preferred mode of payment. Now with interoperable UPI, they also get the flexibility to scan any QR code through their Paytm app for instant payments," Deepak Abbot, Sr. Vice President at Paytm said.

"More and more users are linking their bank accounts with Paytm UPI and are conveniently paying at their neighbourhood stores, restaurants, fuel stations, pharmacies, hospitals, etc. We will continue to innovate, add new features and enhance our users` experience."

