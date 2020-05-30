Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2020: Date, timings and when, how to watch

New Delhi: The second penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 is likely to occur on the intervening night of June 5 and June 6. This lunar eclipse will be visible in most of parts Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, South/East South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica, according to Time and Date website.

This penumbral lunar eclipse is called ‘Strawberry Moon Eclipse’, it will start at 11:15 pm on June 5 and will go on till 2:34 am (IST) on June 6. The total duration is three hours and 18 minutes. The eclipse at its full stage will be visible at 12:54 am on June 6.

It is said around 57 per cent of the Moon will pass into the Earth’s penumbra during this eclipse. While one report claims that as the outer part of the Earth’s penumbra is very pale most of the people will not be able to notice much of the eclipse till the Moon’s edge has slid at least halfway in.

A lunar eclipse is when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, thus casting a shadow over the Moon. There are three types of lunar eclipses: total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse and penumbral lunar eclipse.

During a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Moon moves through the outer part of the Earth’s shadow, thus becoming very faint.

In 2020, there will be a total of four penumbral lunar eclipses, out of which the first one had occured on January 10 to January 11. The Strawberry Moon Eclipse in June will be second.

The third and the fourth penumbral lunar eclipses of 2020 will take place in July 4 to July 5 and on November 29 to November 30, respectively.

Lunar eclipses can be visible from everywhere on the night side of the Earth, if the sky is clear. From some places the entire eclipse will be visible, while in other areas the Moon will rise or set during the eclipse.