Persona 5 Strikers releases on February 23: Here's why the game is making so much noise in the industry

Persona 5 Strikers- a sequel to the 2016 game has finally come out and fans are way too excited to know this.

Released by developers ATLUS West, Persona 5 Strikers is a direct sequel to the first Persona Strikers game and it is available in a select geographic area including Japan and now it has been rolled out everywhere on February 23.

Persona 5 Strikers is sitting at a 9/10 rating on Steam, 85 per cent on Metacritic and 8/10 on IGN.

The duration of the playtime of Persona 5 runtime is reported to have around 30 hours and if a player wants some more content, he/she can also get the Delux Edition which will give you access to some bonus game content. Also, the players are set to join a group called Phantom Thieves which is a group of mercenaries working relentlessly to rid Japan of corruption and the monsters lurking in the darkness.

The game has now been released worldwide and people who have purchased the Deluxe Edition will have access to the game from February 19. The game can be downloaded from the official Steam store and it has been priced at $59.99. The game is available for the following devices: PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.