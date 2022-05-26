New Delhi: Have you ever came across online advertising based on your recent conversation? If yes, then you must know that you are not alone, as according to a recent survey, 53% of the respondents said that they have seen advertisements on web/app based on their phone conversations on one or more instances in the past 12 months. The survey conducted by LocalCircles highest the exposure of personal user data to 3rd party platforms and e-commerce companies.

LocalCircles said that “it has received thousands of posts and comments over the past 12 months on people’s data being shared without their consent and in several cases, people even complained about seeing advertisements based on their voice conversations.”

LocalCircles took more than 38,0000 responses from citizens residing in 307 districts of India as part of the survey that aims to understand how user data is being shared without their consent, especially focussing on “the issue of voice conversations leading to targeted ads”.

“In the last 12 months, have you had experiences where after you spoke to someone on the phone about a particular product/service, when you went on website/apps afterwards you were presented with ads for such product/service?” the company asked the respondents.

28% of the respondents said "Yes, happens all the time," while 19% said, "Yes, has happened several times". Also, 6% of the participants said that it has "happened a few times". In total, 53% of participants agreed to see advertisements on web/app based on their phone conversations about products or services. Only 24% of participants said that it has never happened, while 23% did not have an opinion, LocalCircles said.

Why Does It Happen?

While it cannot be said with certainty, but allowing microphone access to apps, that don't even require it for its usage, can be seen as a big reason why one sees online advertisements based on their conversations.