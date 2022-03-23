Planning to buy Apple iPhone 13? Smartphone’s price drops to Rs 51,700; check offer

New Delhi: If you’re planning to buy the latest Apple iPhone 13 smartphone, there’s good news. You can buy Apple iPhone 13 at an effective discounted price of Rs 51,700 on Amazon. However, only the Blue colour variant of the latest Apple flagship smartphone is available at such low prices on the e-commerce site.

Currently, the Apple iPhone 13 smartphone is selling with a 7% discount on Amazon at Rs 73,990, down from its launch price of Rs 79,900. However, you can combine multiple offers to buy the smartphone at an effective price of just Rs 51,700. The discount on the exchange offer depends on the model of the smartphone and its condition.

For instance, you can get a discount worth up to Rs 16,200 by exchanging your old smartphone. In the best case possible, you can purchase Apple iPhone 13 at an effective price of Rs 57,700.

Besides the exchange offer, you can get an additional discount of up to Rs 6000 on buying the Apple iPhone 13 smartphone with an ICICI credit card and Kotak Bank debit and credit cards.

Combining both the exchange offer and card cashback offer, you can buy Apple iPhone 13 smartphone at a discounted price of Rs 51,700.

If you don’t have an ICICI credit card or Kotak Bank debit or credit card, you can still get a Rs 3,603 cashback on buying Apple iPhone 13 by using the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. Also Read: Virat Kohli invests in yet another startup; picks up stake in Rage Coffee

Apple iPhone 13 is powered by the latest A15 Bionic processor, and packs a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display. The smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup featuring dual 12MP rear cameras. In the front, the device comes with a 12MP selfie lens. Also Read: Your credit, debit cards can be hacked in just 6 seconds! Check how to protect details or lose money

