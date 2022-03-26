Planning to buy Green iPhone 13 for as low as Rs 50,900? Here's how to avail it

New Delhi: Apple recently introduced a green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, as well as the iPhone SE 3 and the fifth-generation iPad Air. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini are now available in a new Green color, while the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are available in Alpine Green. The green iPhone 13 was launched at the same price as its standard variants, starting at Rs 79,900 for the iPhone 13, Rs 69,900 for the iPhone 13 Mini, Rs 1,19,900 for the iPhone 13 Pro, and Rs 1,29,900 for the iPhone Pro Max. All for the iPhone, on the other hand, could be purchased for a lot less with a deal from Apple reseller India iStore.

The Apple iPhone 13 Mini in Green is priced the same as the standard variants, starting at Rs 69,900 for the base 128GB storage variant, Rs 79,900 for the 256GB variant, and Rs 99,900 for the 512GB variant. The iPhone 13 costs Rs 79,900 for the 128GB model, Rs 89,900 for the 256GB model, and Rs 1,09,900 for the 512GB model. The base 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 Pro costs Rs 1,19,900, while the 256GB variant costs Rs 1,29,900. The 512GB and 1TB models cost Rs 1,49,900 and Rs 1,69,900, respectively. The base 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 Pro Max costs Rs 1,29,900, the 256GB variant costs Rs 1,39,900, the 512GB variant costs Rs 1,59,900, and the 1TB variant costs Rs 1,79,900.

Apple's India reseller iStore is currently running a Rs 6,000 cashback promotion on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini Green. There is also a Rs 5,000 store discount on the iPhone 13. This reduces the price of the iPhone 13 Mini to Rs 63,900, while the price of the iPhone 13 Green is reduced by Rs 11,000 to Rs 68,900. Furthermore, buyers can sell their old phone on Cashify only through the iStore and receive a discount equal to the value of their old phone. According to the website, the exchange value of an iPhone XR 64GB is Rs 18,000, implying that the value of the iPhone 13 Mini will be Rs 45,900. The iPhone 13 Green is available for Rs 50,900, a whopping Rs 29,000 less than its original price. The value of the exchange is determined by the condition of your phone.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, receive a Rs 5,000 cashback, reducing the price to Rs 1,14,900 for the iPhone 13 Pro and Rs 1,24,900 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max in Green. After the same Rs 18,000 estimated exchange rate, the iPhone 13 Pro can be purchased for as little as Rs 96,900 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max for as little as Rs 1,06,900.

The display on the iPhone 13 is 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR. It has a 12-megapixel dual-camera setup with Cinematic Mode and other features. The iPhone 13 has a 12-megapixel TrueDepth front camera. The iPhone 13 Mini has the same specifications as the iPhone 13, but a smaller 5.4-inch display.

The iPhone 13 Pro, on the other hand, has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch display with the same resolution. Both are powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chip and include a 12-megapixel triple camera setup with a LiDAR scanner.

