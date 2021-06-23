PlayStation 5 big update! Restocks sold out in a snap, check next possible sale date

New Delhi: Buying a PlayStation 5 in a flash sale is near to impossible, as restocks have vanished into thin within seconds of the sale start. The latest sale was hosted on Wednesday (June 23) in India, and like the previous editions, the stocks were sold in a minute.

Several of the ecommerce sites hosting the flash sale went out of stock in a snap while a few of them even crashed due to high traffic. For instance, Amazon India put a notice, saying it’s rush hour and that the traffic is piling up on the page selling PS5.

Meanwhile, it’s innocuous to say that hardly anyone saw Flipkart selling the gaming console, as the page went from ‘coming soon’ to ‘sold out’ even before noon.

Other ecommerce sites performed as depressing as the online majors. For gamers, the wait is indeed now getting longer than expected.

Games The Shop, another online paradise for gamers, was down 20 minutes before the sale while Croma was facing issues at the checkout page, according to a report by Gadgets 360.

The official Sony Center’s PS5 Digital Edition page (ShopAtSC) displayed a ‘404 Not Found’ error during the sale. The results were similarly disappointing on Reliance Digital and other sites.

To make matters worse, Sony is yet to announce the official date of the next PlayStation 5 sale in India. Since there have been two sales in the last two months, gamers are expecting that Sony might give them another chance in July.

At present, the standard edition of the PlayStation 5 is retailing at Rs 49,990 while the PS5 Digital Edition is available at Rs 39,99 in India.