POCO F6 Launched In India With AI Features And Iceloop Cooling Technology; Check Specs, Price, And Discount

New Delhi: Poco has rolled out the POCO F6 smartphone in the Indian market. It is claimed to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 3 launched in China last month. The smartphone is offered in Titanium and Black colour options. It comes in three storage variants: 8GB+ 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB+512GB.

On the software front, the POCO F6 runs on the Xiaomi HyperOS with Android 14 out of the box. The company claims that the smartphone will promise three major Android updates and four years of security patch updates.

POCO F6 Price And Bank Offers:

For the 8GB+ 256GB base model, the smartphone is priced at Rs 29,999. The 12GB + 256GB model carries a price tag of Rs 31,999, whereas 12GB + 512GB is priced at Rs 33,999, respectively.

Consumers can purchase the smartphone in the first sale which is scheduled to take place on May 29 at 12 pm via Flipkart. Consumers can also avail an instant discount of Rs 2,000 for ICICI Bank credit card holders.

POCO F6 Specifications:

It is the first phone in the country to feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. The handset sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2400 nits peak brightness.

The smartphone is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. Users can also get a 120W charger with the box. It also offers 240Hz touch sampling rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+.

In the camera department, the POCO F6 smartphone features a 50MP primary camera with OIS and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 20MP shooter on the front.

On the AI front, the POCO F6 is equipped with some AI features like ‘Magic Erase’ which allows users to remove objects from photos. Furthermore, it also offers an AI bokeh feature to add bokeh effects from the gallery.

POCO F6 Connectivity:

The IP64-rated smartphone supports Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, Dolby Atmos, and dual stereo speakers. Moreover, it is the first phone equipped with POCO IceLoop cooling technology. The company claims that this cooling technology is 3x better than the vapour cooling technology offered by other OEMs.