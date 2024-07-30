POCO M6 Plus 5G India Launch Date Confirmed, Could Debut With 108MP Dual Camera; Check Expected Specs

POCO India Launch: POCO has announced the launch of the POCO M6 Plus 5G smartphone on August 1 in the Indian market. The company is set to launch this phone after the release of the POCO M6 5G and POCO M6 Pro 5G.

It is expected to offer in misty lavender, ice silver, or classic graphite black colour options. POCO fans can watch the live launch of POCO M6 Plus on the company's official X account on August 1.

POCO M6 Plus 5G Design (Expected)

The smartphone is all about premium vibes. It features the segment's only dual-sided glass and stylish ring flash design. With an 8.32 mm profile, corning gorilla glass 3 protection on the display, and an IP53 rating for water and dust resistance, the POCO M6 Plus 5G ensures both elegance and durability.

POCO M6 Plus 5G Specifications (Expected)

The device offers the largest display ever on a 5G phone–a stunning 6.79-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz adaptive sync that brings everything to life. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE processor. Moreover, the device comes with a fast-side fingerprint sensor that seamlessly blends security and convenience.

It also houses the segment's only 108MP dual rear camera system on a 5G phone. The 9-in-1 pixel binning technology on the smartphone will further enhance image quality, while the 13MP front camera is selfie-ready.

Low light? No problem. The M6 Plus laughs in the face of darkness. The device comes with an impressive AnTuTu benchmark score of approximately 460K and up to 16GB of RAM, including 8GB of virtual RAM, for effortless multitasking and a buttery-smooth user experience.

The POCO M6 Plus 5G runs on Xiaomi HyperOS making it the first smartphone in the POCO M series to feature this innovative software out-of-the-box, along with Android 14. (With Inputs From IANS)