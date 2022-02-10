Pre-booking of Samsung Galaxy S22 series begins in India, check how to book Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra

New Delhi: Samsung has opened the pre-bookings for Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which includes Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra, in India. Customers can pre-register for the smartphones to receive them at the time of launch in the country.

Moreover, as part of the introductory offer, Samsung is giving away a Galaxy SmartTag worth Rs 2,699 to customers pre-booking any one of the newly launched Galaxy flagship smartphones, which were launched on Wednesday (February 9), at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event.

When will Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch in India?

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to launch in India and several other markets on February 25. However, as of now, the Korean electronics giant hasn’t revealed the Indian pricing of smartphones.

How to pre-book Samsung Galaxy S22 series in India:

Customers can visit the official Samsung website to pre-book any of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones. Buyers are required to pay a pre-booking sum of Rs 1,999. The advance is refundable and will be adjusted in the final price of the smartphone.

After the pre-booking is completed online, buyers will receive a pre-reserve VIP pass over email. They can use the pass to buy the booked Galaxy S22 model at the time of their launch in India. If you cancel the pre-reserve VIP pass, you will receive a 100 per cent refund directly to the original source of payment, Samsung mentioned on its website.

Samsung’s website noted that the pre-booking window will be live until February 21. Buyers who will pre-book the Galaxy S22 series smartphones are required to use the VIP pass by March 10, 2022. Also Read: RBI can’t give definite timeline for launch of Digital Rupee, says Shaktikanta Das

“The coupon if not utilised till 23:59 hours on 10th Mar'22, will stand automatically cancelled and refund of the Pre-reserve VIP pass of amount Rs. 1999 will be generated to your source account from where you made the payment,” Samsung’s website read. Also Read: Airtel launches Xstream Premium at Rs 149 per month, offers 15 OTT services

Live TV

#mute