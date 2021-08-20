Pre-booking Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3? Check date, timings and more

Samsung had already launched the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and now in its latest announcement, the company has revealed that it will host India’s first live pre-book event on August 23.

Samsung has now announced the pre-booking dates for the two newly launched Galaxy smartphones. The live pre-booking event will start at 6 PM on August 23. Customers can easily pre-book the Galaxy smartphones in the live event itself and also get early delivery and exclusive limited period offers in addition to the existing pre-book offers.

Samsung further revealed that there will be attractive offers available to customers who pre-book the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G during the live pre-book event on Samsung.com. Besides the early delivery, customers can also get free Galaxy SmartTag, Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Flip Cover with S Pen and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Silicon Cover with Ring.

In addition to the above-mentioned offers, Samsung revealed that customers can also get an option to either an upgrade voucher of up to Rs 7,000 or HDFC Bank cashback of up to Rs 7,000 on credit and debit cards. The buyers can also get a free one-year Samsung Care+ Accidental and Liquid Damage Protection worth Rs 7,999 on pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Rs 4,799 on pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G.

In terms of prices and specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be available in India in Phantom Black and Phantom Green colour variants. The 12 RAM and 256GB storage variant of the phone costs Rs 1,49,999 and the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant costs Rs 1,57,999.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G will be available in India in Phantom Black and Cream colour variants. The 8 RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs 84,999 and the 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage variant will be available in India at a price of Rs 88,999.

