PRICE DROP ALERT! iPhone 12 Is Available At This Much On Flipkart - Check Bank Offers, And More

New Delhi: Along with the increasing nip in the air and as Diwali approaches soon, tech enthusiasts are in for a treat, especially if they've been eyeing premium smartphones. This festive season, leading e-commerce retailer Flipkart has unveiled an intriguing deal on the iPhone 12, making it a good opportunity for those looking to upgrade their devices without breaking the bank.

Flipkart Dussehra Sale 2023: Offers On Apple iPhone 12

The blue variant of the Apple iPhone 12, equipped with 128 GB storage, is currently up for grabs at Flipkart with an impressive price slash. (Also Read: LIC's Low Investment, Good Return Scheme: Investing Rs 87 Per Day For THIS Many Years Will Give You Rs 11 Lakh Return)

Apple iPhone 12: Original Price

The original price of Apple's iPhone 12 is Rs 54,900.

Apple iPhone 12: Current Price On Flipkart

The interested one can buy it for just Rs 46,999, marking a substantial 14 percent discount.

Flipkart Dussehra Sale 2023: Bank Offers On Apple iPhone 12

But that's not all! Flipkart sweetens the deal even further with additional bank offers and an enticing exchange offer, making the purchase even more enticing.

If you happen to own a Flipkart Axis Bank Card, you can benefit from an extra 5 percent cashback.

Flipkart Dussehra Sale 2023: Exchange Offers On Apple iPhone 12

Plus, the exchange offer lets you save up to a whopping Rs 39,150 when you opt to exchange your old device.