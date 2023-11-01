trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2682778
NewsTechnology
IPHONE 12

PRICE DROP ALERT! iPhone 12 Is Available At This Much On Flipkart - Check Bank Offers, And More

The original price of Apple's iPhone 12 is Rs 54,900.

Last Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 01:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PRICE DROP ALERT! iPhone 12 Is Available At This Much On Flipkart - Check Bank Offers, And More File Photo

New Delhi: Along with the increasing nip in the air and as Diwali approaches soon, tech enthusiasts are in for a treat, especially if they've been eyeing premium smartphones. This festive season, leading e-commerce retailer Flipkart has unveiled an intriguing deal on the iPhone 12, making it a good opportunity for those looking to upgrade their devices without breaking the bank.

Flipkart Dussehra Sale 2023: Offers On Apple iPhone 12

The blue variant of the Apple iPhone 12, equipped with 128 GB storage, is currently up for grabs at Flipkart with an impressive price slash. (Also Read: LIC's Low Investment, Good Return Scheme: Investing Rs 87 Per Day For THIS Many Years Will Give You Rs 11 Lakh Return)

Apple iPhone 12: Original Price

The original price of Apple's iPhone 12 is Rs 54,900.

Apple iPhone 12: Current Price On Flipkart

The interested one can buy it for just Rs 46,999, marking a substantial 14 percent discount.

Flipkart Dussehra Sale 2023: Bank Offers On Apple iPhone 12

But that's not all! Flipkart sweetens the deal even further with additional bank offers and an enticing exchange offer, making the purchase even more enticing.

If you happen to own a Flipkart Axis Bank Card, you can benefit from an extra 5 percent cashback.

Flipkart Dussehra Sale 2023: Exchange Offers On Apple iPhone 12

Plus, the exchange offer lets you save up to a whopping Rs 39,150 when you opt to exchange your old device.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do Marathas want reservation?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking rally of Palestine supporters in Kerala
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'options' to save 8 Indians in Qatar?
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'Royal Pardon' death penalty in Qatar?
DNA Video
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim countries become the shield of Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Death looms over 23 lakh people of Gaza
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan on India's target amid Hamas war
DNA Video
DNA: UN's 'double standards' on Israel-Hamas war
DNA Video
DNA: Israel declares 'war' against UN