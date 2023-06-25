Price Drop Alert! iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 12 Get Massive Price Cut On Flipkart - Check Offers

New Delhi: On various iPhones, Flipkart is providing significant discounts. In addition to discounts on Android phones, the e-commerce behemoth is back with another sale event. However, in this article, we'll focus on the Apple devices that are currently on sale for a very cheap price.

Flipkart Offers On iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 is presently advertised on Flipkart for Rs 58,499, however, interested ones can purchase it for Rs 57,499 by using an ICICI bank credit card. Apple's starting pricing for the iPhone 13 is Rs 69,900, thus Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 11,401.

Flipkart Offers On iPhone 14

The pricing of this 5G phone has decreased to Rs 1,19,999 from its original launch price of Rs 1,29,900 in India. Thus, consumers will save Rs 9,901 as a result of this. In addition, there is a Rs 3,000 discount on credit cards, effectively lowering the cost to Rs 1,16,999.

Flipkart Offers On iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is available for purchase for Rs 1,27,999. Its initial price in the nation for the 128GB storage capacity was Rs 1,39,900.

Flipkart Offers On iPhone 12

The price of the iPhone 12 is Rs 53,999. The iPhone 11, which is currently somewhat outdated, is available for purchase at a current effective price of Rs 39,749.