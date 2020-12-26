हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PUBG

PUBG in touch with Google for its early release in India - check latest update

PUBG is planning to associate themselves with Google as they need the right image and clients to receive approval from the government for a successful comeback in India.

New Delhi: India's one of the most popular mobile game, PUBG is all set for its relaunch. According to the sources, PUBG will be joining hands with Google for its India release.

Aneesh Aravind has taken the charge of managing PUBG Mobile India. He is one of the most talented and senior person with 15 years of experience in the industry. He has worked with technology giants such as Tencent and Zynga.  

A popular tech expert said, "PUBG Corporation is planning to associate themselves with Google as they need the right image and clients to receive approval from the government for a successful comeback in India." He further added by saying that PUBG Corporation is in touch with Google, so as to regain its lost reputation. 

A company official had said that the Battle Royale game may not launch till March 2021. " Efforts from PUBG were made in the right earnest, but the situation is that there is no progress on the matter. It is unfortunate however everyone has to live with it. " A PUBG Corporation official was quoted as saying in a report by InsideSport

Government denies permission to launch

"The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) does not grant permission for starting of any website/ mobile apps/ services to PUBG, PUBG Mobile India." The ministry responded to a RTI filed by MediaNama.

In addition to this, a PIB spokesperson for the ministry confirmed that PUBG Mobile India has not received any clearance to operate in India again, PUBG's registration as a company based in India, does not necessarily mean anything. 

PUBG and PUBG Mobile lite are banned since September 2020 in the Indian market.

