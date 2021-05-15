PUBG lovers, save the date! Battleground Mobile India pre-registration opens on THIS date

New Delhi: Everyone knows that PUBG Mobile is now officially back with a new name Battlegrounds Mobile India. Krafton, the developer of PUBG or we better call it Battlegrounds, has already revealed that gamers will have to pre-register to play the much-awaited game in India.

The Korean game developer has already announced that this time, the company is going to collaborate with partners to build an e-sports ecosystem while bringing in-game content regularly, starting with a series of India specific in-game events.

Pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton is expected to launch the game in June, and therefore the company is finally opening up the pre-registration for the game is finally opening from May 18, the company announced on Saturday (May 15).

PUBG Mobile India was banned by the Indian government in September last year due to cybersecurity issues. However, many say that the game was banned for having a Chinese investor, Tencent. Overall, the government had banned 118 apps on national security concerns under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

Prior to the ban, PUBG had over 33 million active players in India. Overall, the game has registered 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally.

PUBG Mobile India was available on both Android and on iOS. Therefore, gamers are expecting the developer to launch Battlegrounds Mobile India would also be available on both platforms.

Krafton says that the game will offer a world-class multiplayer gaming experience on mobile. The game will launch as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices. Battlegrounds Mobile India will release exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues.