PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta APK download link update for Android released – Direct link, how to download and install

New Delhi: Even as millions of fans in India are waiting for the re-entry of PUBG Mobile game in the country, here's some latest information from the gaming company.

The 1.1 beta Android update of the popular PUBG BR title was rolled out couple of weeks ago while players are eager to test out the new features.

PUBG Players can now do the beta testing before they are rolled out for the global version of the game. The latest beta version has a new mode, Extreme Hunt Mode, Powered Exoskeleton, respawns, and more.

Here's a step by step guide on how to download PUBG Mobile global version 1.2 beta update and install the link

Go to the below mentioned link and download the APK file

https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android.html

Note that the size of the APK file 625 MB

Tap the download button. You will find it on the top-right corner

Select the APK option from the drop-down menu

Locate and install the APK file

Open PUBG Mobile once the update is complete.

Press the guest option.

A dialog will box appears, prompting you to enter the invitation code

Enter the code and press the yellow button

Now you can start testing the latest features

Do also note that PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India, so it is strictly advised that Indian gamers should not download the game.

PUBG has been in talks with the Indian authorities regarding the game's re-entry into Indian market.

Meanwhile, an Inside Sport report had previously said that PUBG’s re-entry into India ‘In the current circumstances it will not be easy’. The website further quoted insiders stating that the game’s launch could be pushed to January or February next year’, which again ‘will depend on the stance of the government’.

The government had banned the multiplayer action game PUBG on September 2 and it has been pulled out from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India following the directive from the Indian government.