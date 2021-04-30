हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile India hints at relaunch, teaser appears on YouTube

It was banned in India from September last year due to a border dispute between India and China. Talking about the teaser, it didn't reveal much about the launch in India. It just teased the arrival of PUBG Mobile India as "coming soon". However, the video was quickly removed but some PUBG fans took screenshots of the teaser.

PUBG Mobile India hints at relaunch, teaser appears on YouTube

After multiple job postings on LinkedIn, there were speculations about the relaunch of PUBG in India. Now, the PUBG Mobile India launch was teased on YouTube for a very short period of time. A video teaser was posted on YouTube for merely 6 seconds and then it was instantly taken down. but it was shortly taken down.

This development comes at a time when speculations are rife that PUBG may soon be launched in India.  It was banned in India from September last year due to a border dispute between India and China.

Talking about the teaser, it didn’t reveal much about the launch in India. It just teased the arrival of PUBG Mobile India as “coming soon”. However, the video was quickly removed but some PUBG fans took screenshots of the teaser.

Krafton, the parent company, and the PUBG developer had in November 2020 announced that it would soon launch an India-centric version of the popular mobile game.

Recently, multiple job listings for PUBG Mobile India were also spotted on LinkedIn. However, there is no official confirmation of the launch date for PUBG Mobile India.

