PUBG Mobile to be back in India? Here’s what its latest job vacancies on LinkedIn says

After posting a job opening on LinkedIn last month, PUBG had hinted that it is going to make its comeback in India. Now, the gaming firm has posted several job vacancies on Microsoft’s professional networking website, which are basically for Senior Marketing Manager - India, Product Manager - India, Video Editor - India, and Product Analyst - India. These openings are for the Bengaluru location.

Earlier a report revealed that Krafton is working hard to bring the Indian version of the battle royale to the country soon and the company is in talks with the Indian government and awaiting their approvals and feedback for the re-launch of the PUBG Mobile India in the country.

The job posting is 4 days old and it can be assumed that the company is working towards building a team and there can be teasers or revelation of the launch date.

Meanwhile, a report quoting GodNixon, also known as Luv Sharma, a popular PUBG Mobile content creator, has reportedly claimed that the government has approved the re-entry of PUBG Mobile in India, finally.