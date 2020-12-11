हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PUBG Mobile India

PUBG Mobile India welcome gift leaked online ahead of launch --Know all about it

New Delhi: With millions of fans in India going through a restless period, waiting for PUBG India's re-entry, latest media reports say that scores of data miners and YouTubers spotted PUBG Mobile India’s welcome gift inside of the PUBG Mobile global version.

However, the gift will only be offered to PUBG players at the time of launch when they download and play the game. 

What is the PUBG Mobile India welcome gift all about?

The PUBG Mobile India welcome gift reward crate.

These will include Anarkali Headgear, Anarkali Set and a Classic Crate Coupon

Also read: Check the list of countries which have their own versions of PUBG Mobile

Though, all these have reportedly appeared inside of the PUBG Mobile global beta version, we can take the information with a pinch of salt because the real rewards might be completely different at the time of release.

The government had banned the multiplayer action game PUBG on September 2 and it has been pulled out from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India following the directive from the Indian government.

PUBG has been in talks with the Indian authorities regarding the game's re-entry into Indian market.

Meanwhile, an Inside Sport report had previously said that PUBG’s re-entry into India ‘In the current circumstances it will not be easy’. The website further quoted insiders stating that the game’s launch could be pushed to January or February next year’, which again ‘will depend on the stance of the government’.

