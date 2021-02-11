PUBG Mobile: These are the most frequently asked questions about the game’s return in India

PUBG aka Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds has been banned since September in India, but there were always speculations doing rounds that it will make its comeback. PUBG has been in talks with the Indian authorities regarding the game's re-entry into the Indian market. Meanwhile, a report had previously said that PUBG’s re-entry into India will not be easy in the current circumstances.

There have been several questions popping up and therefore, let’s try and answer a few of the frequently asked questions on the return of PUBG.

Question: Is playing PUBG legal or illegal in the country?

Answer: The government of India has banned only one version of PUBG, which means playing other versions of the game is not legal in the country. The mobile version of PUBG is banned while playing console or PC version of the game is completely legal in the country.

Question: Are in-game purchases allowed in the country?

Answer: It is not allowed as you cannot make in-game purchases with UC. However, purchases from BP coins or AG currency are completely allowed.

Question: Which PUBG season is currently going on?

Answer: Currently, PUBG Mobile is on its 17th season. The Runic Power update was announced just before the season started.

Question: What is the date of PUBG’s launch in India?

Answer: There is no clarity about PUBG’s comeback in India.

Question: Which PUBG update is going on right now?

Answer: Currently 1.2 update of PUBG Mobile is out. This update is the Runic Power update, that gives you three possible energies– wind, ice and fire.

Question: What is the APK link to download PUBG 1.2 Update?

Answer: PUBG Mobile 1.2 update can be downloaded from an APK link.