PUBG: New State releasing on November 11; check details here

New Delhi: The smartphone game PUBG: New State, developed by Krafton, now has a release date. PUBG: New State will be released on November 11, according to Krafton, who made the announcement today at a showcase event.

After a technical test in 28 countries from October 29 to October 30, PUBG: New State will be published on Android and iOS in over 200 countries, including India. PUBG: New State was announced in February of this year and has reportedly gotten over 50 million pre-registrations on both Android and iOS.

Pre-Registrations

In September, pre-registration for PUBG: New State began. According to Krafton, the new game will be released as a free-to-play mobile game in 17 different languages around the world.

Bahrain, Cambodia, Egypt, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Korea, Kuwait, Laos, Lebanon, Macao, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, and Yemen are among the 28 countries where the makers will conduct the final technical test.

PUBG: New State is set in 2051 and will offer smartphone gamers a next-generation battle royale experience with all-revolutionary rendering technologies and a new gunplay system. PUBG Studios will be working on PUBG: New State. “PUBG: New State inherits the core of the PUBG IP and will have a competitiveness in and of itself on the global market," Krafton CEO CH Kim said in a statement.

