PUBG update! Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version will be available soon

Krafton finally released the Android version of Battlegrounds Mobile India, the remanded version of the PUBG Mobile India, which was banned by the Indian government last year due to concerns related to national security and user privacy.

The pre-registration of the game for Android started on May 18 on Google Play Store. Currently, there is no way that iOS users can register for the game. However, Krafton is now reportedly working on the iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India, so we may expect some good news for Apple iPhone or iPad users pretty soon.

IGN India’s report suggests that Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version is in development. However, iPhone owners may have to wait a little more, as there is no speculative date of launch or registration.

Sources close to the matter told the media publication that Krafton has felt the need to bring the Battleground Mobile India game to the Apple ecosystem. Krafton is reportedly expected to inform the fans of future developments.



Krafton reportedly said, “We will keep our fans informed on further developments. New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news.”

Moreover, Krafton is yet to announce the launch date of PUBG Mobile India’s Android version. Gamers are currently hoping that the company may launch it in June 2021. If you pre-register for the game now, the company is offering a slew of gifts which are basically items of the game, usually available for in-app purchases.