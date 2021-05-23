PUBG user data still accessible, will Krafton integrate it with Battlegrounds Mobile India?

New Delhi: With the launch of PUBG’s new avatar Battleground Mobile India nearing, Krafton’s troubles are increasing by the day. This time around, the concerns are related to the user data stored with Krafton.

We all know that the Indian government banned PUBG last year on national security and user privacy concerns. One of the reasons behind the ban could be that PUBG was reportedly storing data in servers out of the country.

However, a report by Indian Express reveals that the user data of Indians is still available and accessible, despite the ban on the game. Personal and financial information such as account details, transaction history, and other records of PUBG Mobile is easily accessible to users.

Using unofficial means, the media outlet was able to access the personal account of a gamer who previously had an account in PUBG Mobile India. One can use a VPN service or APK mods to check if their PUBG data such as stats, rewards, and other unlockables items are still on Krafton’s servers.

If you’re wondering why your data is still available with Krafton, then we may have an explanation. The company might be planning to integrate the data of banned PUBG Mobile India with the upcoming Battleground Mobile India game.

However, these are just speculations, as Krafton is yet to make an official announcement regarding how the company is planning to leverage the data of PUBG gamers.

Meanwhile, in another trouble for Krafton, former and current parliamentarians in India have started calling for a blanket ban on Battleground Mobile India. Former Union Minister and current Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering and current Member of Parliament Abhishek Singhvi have called for a ban on the yet-to-be-launched title.