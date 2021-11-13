QR Code Scam: User lost Rs 50,000 by scanning a code; here’s how to stay safe

New Delhi: Technology has played a pivotal role in our lives and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the surge in UPI-based digital payments has become a new normal. While the contactless payment environment offers secure services, not everything that glitters is gold. The method is more or less straightforward and convenient for users, yet even the most basic of things can be evil in disguise.

Many firms (including the world's largest technology corporations) utilise QR codes to direct visitors to their apps. A QR (Quick Response) app can simply recognise the QR (the longer phrase- Quick Response) code. To decipher the code, all that is required is a camera and the app. While it eliminates the time-consuming chore of entering bank account information, these genuine-looking codes may contain a potential threat. And, as is human nature, we tend to overlook minor facts, allowing fraudsters to engage in evil actions online. Also Read: Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates unchanged for 10th straight day after excise duty cut, check prices in your city

A similar incident occurred recently with a girl who was attempting to sell furniture on the renowned internet marketplace OLX. The thief took the unusual step of first confirming the purchase of the product from her and then asking her to further negotiate the payment procedure over WhatsApp. The sham buyer then shared a QR code, pledging to pay the whole sum in advance. The fraudulent QR code posted on her WhatsApp account has Rs 10,000 written underneath it. After scanning the code, the user was required to input the UPI pin. She had no idea about the fraudulent deed until she entered the UPI pin, which promptly debited Rs 50,000 from her bank account. Another similar incident occurred with a woman who was fortunate in that she was able to quickly ban the prankster on the social media app.

QR code scam is nothing new, and three out of every ten naive people fall victim to it on a daily basis. Surprisingly, this type of scam has been more common in recent months, with con artists distributing QR codes on social networking platforms or using UPI's request functionality to send phoney payment requests with texts like 'Enter your UPI PIN to receive money.' This two-dimensional barcode seems identical to most human eyes. With the possibility of being rigged to download malware into one's device, it's always a good idea to stay one step ahead of the game and take the appropriate safeguards to prevent falling victim to phishing.

Fraudsters will even place fake public QR codes (at malls, kiosks) in order to facilitate the transaction or flow of easy money into their accounts. While some victims are fortunate enough to receive compensation for their losses, not all banks are as generous in fully compensating victims. Following these simple but effective procedures is the only way to prevent miscreants from "abusing technology."

How to be alert from QR code scams

It's important to recognise a QR code, but it's also a good idea to avoid scanning any unknown QR codes and instead treat them like a shady link that you'd rather not click to prevent being scammed.

If you notice any strange activity, contact your bank immediately and change your password.

QR codes frequently include truncated URLs, making it harder to track down the original site. In this instance, you can use an authentic QR scanner (read the App Store reviews and ratings before installing it) to display the URL before allowing redirection to the link.

If you're using or considering using a QR code scanner, make sure you have an app with built-in filters.

You can install and update security software that blocks harmful websites across all of your devices.

If you or a close family has been a victim of such a scam, you should contact the police and file a report with the cyber cell or file an online complaint with the cybercrime.gov.in portal. Although there is a slim probability of receiving compensation, it would at least deter thieves from using similar strategies in the future.

Live TV

#mute