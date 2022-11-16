Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset: Here's what it brings to YOUR smartphone

New Delhi: The biggest chipset manufacturer Qualcomm launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The most recent and greatest premium smartphones from most Android smartphone manufacturers, including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Vivo, Realme, iQOO, and others, will be powered by the new chipset. The new chipset was launched during the Snapdragon Summit 2022. According to the manufacturer, the new processor boasts a 35 percent faster CPU, a 25 percent faster GPU, and an AI improvement of up to 435 percent.

The capability for Ray Tracing in mobile game applications is another significant improvement. The chipset also includes Wi-Fi 7, Always-Sensing Camera compatibility, and Dynamic Spatial Audio support. The 4nm architecture for the chipset has been kept by the business. (Also Read: Steve Jobs' sandals sold for WHOPPING price of Rs 1.7 crore in an auction-- Details inside)

According to an official announcement from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be used by the following devices: ASUS Republic of Gamers, HONOR, iQOO, Motorola, nubia, OnePlus, OPPO, RED MAGIC, Redmi, SHARP, Sony Corporation, Vivo, Xiaomi, XINGJI/MEIZU, and ZTE. By the end of this year, the first smartphones will be equipped with the new processor. (Also Read: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Bengaluru Tech summit, says future to be much bigger due to India’s Innovative youth)

"We create Snapdragon with the user at the heart because we are enthusiastic about allowing people to do more. In 2023, the landscape of premium smartphones will undergo a radical change thanks to Snapdragon 8 Gen 2," claimed Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile devices at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

"Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 boasts game-changing AI, unmatched connection, and champion-level gameplay, enabling consumers to improve every experience on their most reliable device," the company claims.

The system-wide integration of AI is made possible by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It receives a new Qualcomm Hexagon processor that enables quicker translation between languages, multi-lingual natural language processing, and sophisticated AI camera functions.

The architecture of the Hexagon processor has been upgraded to include micro tile inferencing and a larger tensor accelerator, which can enhance AI performance by up to 4.35 times.

With the first Cognitive ISP, this new platform promises to deliver camera experiences of a professional caliber. With semantic segmentation, which uses an AI neural network to make the camera contextually aware of faces, facial features, hair, clothing, skies, and more, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 claims to give better photographs and videos in real-time.