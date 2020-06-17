Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G for mobile launched; promises better performance than predecessor

New Delhi: Qualcomm has officially launched the Snapdragon 690 5G Mobile Platform, stating that it is smarter, faster, and more impressive than its predecessor.

The Snapdragon 690 5G packs remarkable on-device AI and vibrant entertainment experiences backed by efficient performance, the US-based chip maker said.

It features the X51 5G Modem that combines speed and strength with power efficiency for sustainable, superior connectivity, Qualcomm said.

The upgraded Qualcomm Kryo 560 CPU and Qualcomm Adreno 619L GPU push performance to the next level, enabling robust, efficient computing and smooth graphics rendering, it added.

Cristiano Amon, President, Qualcomm tweeted:

We promised we’d scale #5G and get it into the hands of more people than ever - today, we’re making good on that promise. Very proud to announce the first 5G platform in our 6-series: the #Snapdragon 690 5G Mobile Platform. It’s unlocking 5G for everyone.https://t.co/FvHn1LoLpJ pic.twitter.com/Crq0u5cQa8 — Cristiano R. Amon (@cristianoamon) June 17, 2020

Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 comes with 4K HDR video recording.

“Have fun with up to 192 MP photo capture, both produce professional-quality photos and videos. And now, with 5G connectivity, 4K HDR streaming delivers vibrant, immersive entertainment” the company said.

Key features of 690 5G Mobile Platform

Adreno 619L GPU

Kryo 560, Octa-core CPU: Up to 2.0 GHz, 64-bit Architecture

Hexagon 692 Processor

Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF System –Modem to antenna integrated system for 5G

multimode

Global 5G multi-SIM

Wi-Fi 6-ready (802.11axready), 802.11ac Wave 2, 802.11a/b/g, 802.11n

Qualcomm Spectra 355L Image Signal Processor

Dual 14-bit ISPs

Up to 192 MP snapshot capture (up to 48 MP

snapshot capture with MFNR)

4K HDR Video Capture with Portrait Mode

Hexagon Voice Assistant Accelerator for hardware accelerated voice signal processing

Maximum On-Device Display Support: FHD+ @ 120 Hz

Memory Speed: up to 1866 MHz, 8 GB RAM