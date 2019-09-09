Rajiv Kumar appointed Microsoft India R&D MD

Hyderabad: Microsoft on Monday announced the appointment of Rajiv Kumar as the managing director of Microsoft India (R&D) Pvt Ltd (MIRPL).

Currently, he is the corporate vice-president of Microsoft`s Experiences and Devices (E+D) Group. He will be taking this added responsibility from Anil Bhansali. Bhansali will continue as the corporate vice-president of Cloud and enterprise and will relocate to Redmond in the US.

As the MD, Kumar is expected to build upon the engineering division`s capability and reinforce the culture of inclusion, innovation and collaboration in the company.

Among his recent key contributions to Microsoft are Kaizala -- an enterprise productivity chat app and bootstrapping the campus hiring programme in India.

Kumar holds a Bachelor's degree in computer science from the IIT Roorkee and a master`s in computer science from the University of Texas, Austin.

He joined Microsoft, Redmond, in 1992 as a campus-hire and moved up from being a developer in the visual basic team to development manager in BizTalk and then the product unit manager for the content management server team, which became a part of the SharePoint server.