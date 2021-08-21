Raksha Bandhan 2021: Check out the BEST smartphones under Rs 15,000 to gift your sister

Are you planning to give a smartphone to your sister on Raksha Bandhan? There are plenty of smartphones available to choose from under the range of Rs 15,000.

In today’s day and age, smartphones can be a perfect gift for siblings. If you have a budget of Rs 15,000 this year, then you should not look at alternatives and gift smartphones to your brother or sister.

Realme 8 5G

Priced at Rs 13,999, The Realme 8 5G comes with a 6.5 inch 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display. In terms of selfies and videos, there is a 48MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture; a 2MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.1 aperture.

Poco M3 Pro 5G

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is equipped with features like MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset with dual 5G support, 48MP Triple Camera, and a massive 5000 mAh battery. The smartphone is available in three colours: Power Black, CoolBlue, and Poco yellow. The smartphone is priced at Rs 13,999 for 4GB/64GB model and Rs 15,999 for 6GB/128GB variant.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T

Priced at Rs 13,999, the Redmi Note 10T comes with a Dimensity 700 chipset and features a 90Hz 6.5-inch AdaptiveSync DotDisplay coupled with a 48MP camera setup on the back.

Samsung Galaxy M32

Priced at Rs 14,999, Samsung Galaxy M32 comes with a powerful processor, and a high refresh rate FHD+ AMOLED display, and a 20MP selfie camera.

Realme Narzo 30 (4G)

Priced at Rs 12,499, Realme Narzo 30 comes with an FHD+ display and a triple-camera set up on the back with a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor along with an LED Flash. There is a 16MP camera on the front for selfies.



Live TV

#mute