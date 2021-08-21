हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
raksha bandhan 2021

Raksha Bandhan 2021: Check out the BEST smartphones under Rs 15,000 to gift your sister

If you have a budget of Rs 15,000 this year, then you should not look at alternatives and gift smartphones to your brother or sister.

Raksha Bandhan 2021: Check out the BEST smartphones under Rs 15,000 to gift your sister

Are you planning to give a smartphone to your sister on Raksha Bandhan? There are plenty of smartphones available to choose from under the range of Rs 15,000.

In today’s day and age, smartphones can be a perfect gift for siblings. If you have a budget of Rs 15,000 this year, then you should not look at alternatives and gift smartphones to your brother or sister.

Realme 8 5G

Priced at Rs 13,999, The Realme 8 5G comes with a 6.5 inch 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display. In terms of selfies and videos, there is a 48MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture; a 2MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.1 aperture.

Poco M3 Pro 5G

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is equipped with features like MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset with dual 5G support, 48MP Triple Camera, and a massive 5000 mAh battery. The smartphone is available in three colours: Power Black, CoolBlue, and Poco yellow. The smartphone is priced at Rs 13,999 for 4GB/64GB model and Rs 15,999 for 6GB/128GB variant.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T

Priced at Rs 13,999, the Redmi Note 10T comes with a Dimensity 700 chipset and features a 90Hz 6.5-inch AdaptiveSync DotDisplay coupled with a 48MP camera setup on the back.

Samsung Galaxy M32

Priced at Rs 14,999, Samsung Galaxy M32 comes with a powerful processor, and a high refresh rate FHD+ AMOLED display, and a 20MP selfie camera.

Realme Narzo 30 (4G)

Priced at Rs 12,499, Realme Narzo 30 comes with an FHD+ display and a triple-camera set up on the back with a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor along with an LED Flash. There is a 16MP camera on the front for selfies.
 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
raksha bandhan 2021Smartphonessmartphones under Rs 15000Raksha Bandhan
Next
Story

Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp messages: Here’s how to send Rakhi WhatsApp status, stickers

Must Watch

PT2M13S

Jammu And Kashmir: Operation on two hills of Nagberian Tral