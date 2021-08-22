Raksha Bandhan 2021: WhatsApp adds new sticker packs on Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan 2021 is celebrated all over India India with brothers and sisters tying a thread and wishing each other Rakhi. Meanwhile, Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp has added a new sticker pack for Indian users in the form of a new Happy Rakhi sticker pack.

The sticker packs are made by artist ‘Kushiaania’ and users can easily send their favourite stickers on Raksha Bandhan 2021. The Happy Rakhi sticker pack comes in the form of animated stickers, and users can then send these stickers with the tap of a button, just like other sticker packs available on the chat platform.

Here’s how to get a Happy Rakhi WhatsApp sticker pack:

Step 1) To get the sticker pack, download the updated version of WhatsApp from the Google Play Store or the App Store for iOS devices.

Step 2) Go to any chat or group chat on WhatsApp

Step 3) Click on the sticker icon – it is in the text entry bar on your iPhone, while on Android you need to tap the emoji icon and then tap the sticker icon.

Step 4) Then add the sticker pack and next tap the + icon and you should see the ‘Happy Rakhi’ sticker pack right at the top of the list.

Step 5) Tap on the visible stickers to preview them, then tap the download button.

Step 6) After downloading it, use the Happy Rakhi sticker pack.

Live TV

#mute