Raksha Bandhan 2024: Blinkit Rolls Out New Feature, Send Rakhi From Abroad To Home In 10 Minutes | Netizens React

New Delhi: As Raksha Bandhan is just one day away, Zomato-owned Blinkit has rolled out a new international orders feature for its users on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2024. The new international orders feature allows users in select countries to send gifts and Rakhis to their siblings in India for a limited time.

Until August 19, customers living in the USA, Germany, Netherlands, Japan, France, and Canada can place orders on Blinkit to send Rakhis, traditional sweets, snacks, and other festive items to their siblings living in India. The Zomato-owned online grocery service will deliver these items in just 10 minutes.

Raksha Bandhan special - we’ve switched on international orders on Blinkit till 19th August.



Folks living abroad can now place orders on Blinkit to send Rakhis and gifts to their siblings in India and we’ll deliver in 10 minutes!



Countries from where you can order - USA pic.twitter.com/Gmey0DYTjC — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) August 17, 2024

However, there is no official clarification on whether Blinkit will charge aboard customers extra or if the platform will deliver the goods normally. Earlier this month, Blinkit introduced another feature that lets you get passport-sized photos delivered to your doorstep in 10 minutes. This service is only available if you live in Delhi or Gurugram.

There are mixed reactions from users on the internet after Blinkit rolled out the new Raksha Bandhan feature. While some users praised the service for its convenience. Furthermore, some users suggested that the offer could have been launched earlier.

Why not Australia? has this beautiful functionality on and I order food for my parents regularly in Kolkata while staying in Melbourne. Makes me feel that little bit better . — Sayan Mitra (@sayan31102k17) August 17, 2024

kash meri bhi chacha ke tau ki beti ki nanad ki mausi ki ladki USA reh rhi hoti toh woh mujhe Rakhi bhej pati — (@pxroutray) August 17, 2024

Blinkit never disappoint us — Rohit Badhala (@rohit_badhala) August 17, 2024