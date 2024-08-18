Advertisement
RAKSHA BANDHAN 2024

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Blinkit Rolls Out New Feature, Send Rakhi From Abroad To Home In 10 Minutes | Netizens React

Raksha Bandhan 2024: There is no official clarification on whether Blinkit will charge aboard customers extra or if the platform will deliver the goods normally.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2024, 02:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Blinkit Rolls Out New Feature, Send Rakhi From Abroad To Home In 10 Minutes | Netizens React Image Credit: @albinder/X

New Delhi: As Raksha Bandhan is just one day away, Zomato-owned Blinkit has rolled out a new international orders feature for its users on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2024. The new international orders feature allows users in select countries to send gifts and Rakhis to their siblings in India for a limited time. 

Until August 19, customers living in the USA, Germany, Netherlands, Japan, France, and Canada can place orders on Blinkit to send Rakhis, traditional sweets, snacks, and other festive items to their siblings living in India. The Zomato-owned online grocery service will deliver these items in just 10 minutes. 

However, there is no official clarification on whether Blinkit will charge aboard customers extra or if the platform will deliver the goods normally. Earlier this month, Blinkit introduced another feature that lets you get passport-sized photos delivered to your doorstep in 10 minutes. This service is only available if you live in Delhi or Gurugram. 

There are mixed reactions from users on the internet after Blinkit rolled out the new Raksha Bandhan feature. While some users praised the service for its convenience. Furthermore, some users suggested that the offer could have been launched earlier. 

