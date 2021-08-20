WhatsApp for Raksha Bandhan 2021: Android, iOS users, here's how to download and send Happy Rakhi stickers

Is the pandemic preventing you from celebrating Raksha Bandhan with your siblings? Of course, nothing beats the feeling of spending time together and celebrating Raksha Bandhan physically with your brothers and sisters, but in a globalised, and now more so a pandemic-hit world, it may not be often possible. Video calls are the next best thing. But when it comes to sending messages, now you can do far more than send just images and texts.

The introduction of stickers and GIFs have made sending regular text messages all the more fun. And on Raksha Bandhan, you can use WhatsApp stickers on Android and iOS to send Rakhi greetings to your siblings and other family members.

The Google Play Store and Apple App Store have a variety of stickers available. So what are you waiting for? Get these Rakhi stickers and send them to your loved ones!

Sending Rakhi WhatsApp Stickers on Android

1) Go to Google Play Store, search for Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp Stickers. You will come across a list of sticker apps. Choose your favourite.

2) After you have selected a specific app by going through the images offered by it, click on the ‘Install’ option.

3) Once you download the app on your phone, open the it. Choose any of the sticker packs. Tap on the ‘Add to WhatsApp’ option. Once you confirm, it will enable you to get the sticker pack to your WhatsApp.

4) Click on the emoji icon, select the stickers that you have newly installed. And then send them to your siblings!

WhatsApp Stickers on iPhone

Unfortunately, WhatsApp for iOS users is not allowed to download third-party stickers of Raksha Bandhan. However, users can create their own Rakhi stickers using the Sticker Maker app. And of course, there's the option to send GIFs, images, videos and quotes to your siblings on this special day.

Happy Rakshabandhan, everyone!

