raksha bandhan 2021

Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp messages: Here’s how to send Rakhi WhatsApp status, stickers

If you are staying away from your brother and sister during this Raksha Bandhan, here’s how you can try and make them feel special. 

Photo Credit: Gizbot

Raksha Bandhan 2021 will be celebrated in India on August 22. WhatsApp is the best way to wish your near and dear ones as the COVID-19 pandemic has not yet completely finished. If you are staying away from your brother and sister during this Raksha Bandhan, here’s how to make them feel special. 

How to create Rakha Bandhan 2021 WhatsApp stickers

Step 1: Go to WhatsApp

Step 2: Open a chatbox 

Step 3: Click on the chatbox and tap on the emoji option there

Step 4: Next, tap on “+” option

Step 5: Scroll down and tap on “Get more stickers” option

Step 6: WhatsApp will direct you to Google Play store

Step 7: Search for WhatsApp sticker packs on the Play store

Step 8: Third-party sticker pack apps will show up. Install the app on your phone

Step 9: Select the suitable sticker packs on the app. In this case, select Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi sticker packs

Step 10: The selected sticker packs will get added to the My stickers section on the WhatsApp

Step 11: You can now select a suitable sticker and send it to your contacts, family, and friends.

Notably, if you delete the third-party sticker pack from your mobile, the sticker pack will also be removed from WhatsApp.

Here’s how to share Rakha Bandhan 2021 WhatsApp status

Step 1: Open WhatsApp 

Step 2: Go to the status section

Step 3: Upload the Rakhi video from your phone’s gallery

Step 4: Click the send option to post the WhatsApp status.

Here’s how to send Rakha Bandhan 2021 GIFs

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp

Step 2: Open a chat

Step 3: Click on GIFs icon

Step 4: Search for Rakha Bandhan GIFs

Step 5: Select the suitable Independence day GIFs and click on send option.

Tags:
raksha bandhan 2021WhatsappWhatsApp wishesWhatsApp StickersWhatsApp GIFs
