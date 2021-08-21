Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp messages: Here’s how to send Rakhi WhatsApp status, stickers

Raksha Bandhan 2021 will be celebrated in India on August 22. WhatsApp is the best way to wish your near and dear ones as the COVID-19 pandemic has not yet completely finished. If you are staying away from your brother and sister during this Raksha Bandhan, here’s how to make them feel special.
How to create Rakha Bandhan 2021 WhatsApp stickers
Step 1: Go to WhatsApp
Step 2: Open a chatbox
Step 3: Click on the chatbox and tap on the emoji option there
Step 4: Next, tap on “+” option
Step 5: Scroll down and tap on “Get more stickers” option
Step 6: WhatsApp will direct you to Google Play store
Step 7: Search for WhatsApp sticker packs on the Play store
Step 8: Third-party sticker pack apps will show up. Install the app on your phone
Step 9: Select the suitable sticker packs on the app. In this case, select Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi sticker packs
Step 10: The selected sticker packs will get added to the My stickers section on the WhatsApp
Step 11: You can now select a suitable sticker and send it to your contacts, family, and friends.
Notably, if you delete the third-party sticker pack from your mobile, the sticker pack will also be removed from WhatsApp.
Here’s how to share Rakha Bandhan 2021 WhatsApp status
Step 1: Open WhatsApp
Step 2: Go to the status section
Step 3: Upload the Rakhi video from your phone’s gallery
Step 4: Click the send option to post the WhatsApp status.
Here’s how to send Rakha Bandhan 2021 GIFs
Step 1: Open the WhatsApp
Step 2: Open a chat
Step 3: Click on GIFs icon
Step 4: Search for Rakha Bandhan GIFs
Step 5: Select the suitable Independence day GIFs and click on send option.
