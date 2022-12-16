New Delhi: On December 8, Realme unveiled its 5G smartphone lineup, including the Realme 10 Pro 5G. The Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ are the two phones in the series. Today will mark the beginning of sales for the Realme 10 Pro 5G in India. At noon or 12 PM, the smartphone will be offered on Flipkart. The phone has an 8GB RAM maximum and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor.

The Realme 10 Pro 5G comes in two RAM configurations: 6GB and 8GB, both with 128GB of storage. The cost of the 8GB RAM model is Rs 19,999, while the 6GB RAM model is Rs 18,999. The phone is available in Nebula Blue, Dark Matter, and Hyperspace colours. It will be offered on Realme.com and Flipkart.

With an ICICI Bank credit card, purchasers can receive a Rs 1,000 discount as an introductory offer. The Flipkart Axis Bank credit card offers a 5 percent cashback. The larger variant is the first smartphone in its price category to offer a curved AMOLED display.

Although the Realme 10 Pro has a different set of features, both phones' rear panels have largely comparable designs. The front sides and the display, however, are radically dissimilar. Three storage options of the Realme 10 Pro+ have been released, and the business is offering the virtual RAM functionality to augment the RAM that is physically constrained.

The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch 120Hz curved AMOLED display. This is the device's standout feature because it is the first flagship phone under Rs 25,000 to have a curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz or higher.

A 6nm chipset called the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 powers the Realme 10 Pro+. This chipset was installed in India's first smartphone. The device receives Mali-G68. Realme's newly launched Realme 10 pro+ has a triple-lens system including a 108MP lens that can shoot in raw mode making the main camera module. There is a 16MP front camera on the phone for selfies and video chats.